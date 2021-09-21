CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Prevention Month: Reducing Stigma Key to Preventing Suicide, Local Experts Say

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org. • Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255 or text to 838255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org/talk-to-someone-now/. • Lifeline Crisis Chat: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/gethelp/lifelinechat.aspx. • Crisis Text Line: 741741 or www.crisistextline.org/. • Lewis County 24-hour Crisis Line: 800-803-8833 or 360-807-2440. • NAMI Information Line: 800-950-6264, or visit namilewiscountywa.org to...

