Clover, SC

Clover Voters Vote ‘No’ On School District’s Bond Referendum

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clover voters vote no on the Clover School District’s bond referendum. That $197 million referendum was voted down by a margin of 70 to 30, and that is the unofficial result. The money would have been used for new school buildings and renovations. The Clover School District says a bond referendum is the only way the school can build, not able to get funds from the State of South Carolina.

Clover, SC
South Carolina State
#School Lunch#Elementary School#Clover High School#Wise Computer Consulting#Cn2
