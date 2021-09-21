CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkesboro, NC

Hal Perry Caveness

Wilkes Journal Patriot
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHal Perry Caveness of Wilkesboro passed peacefully with family by his side at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salisbury on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Anyone who was fortunate enough to know Hal would describe him as one of the sweetest, caring, conscientious, dependable and gentle souls they had ever met. His trusting character and calming nature were undeniable, always providing a beacon of comfort and peace. He was a loyal and tenderhearted husband, father, brother, and friend. He was admired for his unbreakable dedication and pure love for his family. Hal prioritized the hopes and wishes of others selflessly and without reservation.

