Oregon State

Oregon Dems void power-sharing redistricting deal with GOP

 10 days ago

The Democratic speaker of the Oregon House has rescinded a deal she made with Republicans to share power as lawmakers redraw political boundaries and add an additional U.S. House seat for the state. The now defunct agreement made earlier this year had drawn national attention because Democrats, who have overwhelming majorities in the Legislature, had agreed to give up that redistricting advantage as they determine how voters will pick state representatives, state senators and members of Congress for the next five election cycles. House Speaker Tina Kotek’s about face Monday means her Democratic Party will likely end up with five U.S. House seats to the GOP’s one. Republican lawmakers accused Democrats of gerrymandering.

