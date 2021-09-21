CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports
Sports

AAC Commissioner Aresco gets contract extension through 2025

wcn247.com
 10 days ago

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The American Athletic Conference has extended the contract of Commissioner Mike Aresco for three years through June 2025. Aresco was hired as Big East commissioner in 2012 during sweeping conference realignment that ultimately forced the league to rebuild and rebrand. The American was formed in 2013. The conference is again working to rebuild after more realignment. Earlier this month, Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida announced they would be joining the Big 12 in 2023. Aresco’s contract was set to expire next June.

