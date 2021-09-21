Edwin David Cothren, 74, of Roaring River, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin. He was born June 27, 1947, in Wilkes County to David Leander and Vergie Estelle Mahaffey Cothren. Mr. Cothren was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Korean War, and a member of Kingdom Hall-Jehovah’s Witness Church in North Wilkesboro. Mr. Cothren was very talented with his hands with wood. As a child, he would build tree houses. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jesse Cothren and Gary Franklin Cothren.