CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forest County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 17:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Forest; Lincoln; Oneida; Vilas Showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of western Forest, Lincoln, Vilas, Oneida and Langlade Counties through 900 PM CDT At 806 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Marenisco to near Eagle River to near Rhinelander to Parrish to near Dutch Corners. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. The thunderstorms will be near Eagle River around 810 PM CDT. Pearson and Kentuck Lake Campground around 830 PM CDT. Crandon and Ma Ka Ja Wan Scout Reservation around 835 PM CDT. Veterans Memorial County Park around 840 PM CDT. North Otter Creek Natural Area around 845 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Gagen, Luna-White Deer Campground, Popple River Headwaters Natural Area, Ackley Wildlife Area, Bastile Lake Natural Area, Kelly Lynn Bog Natural Area, Polar, Harshaw, Otter Springs Recreation Area and Upper Buckatabon Springs Natural Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vilas County, WI
County
Oneida County, WI
City
Eagle River, WI
City
Rhinelander, WI
County
Forest County, WI
County
Lincoln County, WI
City
Oneida, WI
City
Harshaw, WI
City
Crandon, WI
CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

School board group asks US for help policing threats

A group representing school board members around the country asked President Joe Biden on Thursday for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats made over policies including mask mandates, likening the vitriol to a form of domestic terrorism. The request by the National School Boards Association demonstrates the level of...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Western Forest

Comments / 0

Community Policy