"If this is it, let’s start celebrating now," says Amy Amatangelo. "I am here for any kind of countdown. Give me the announcer melodramatically saying 'Coming this Thursday Grey’s Anatomy begins its season for the final time.' Bring on a weepy music montage set to 'How to Save a Life.' Let’s have some of fan testimonials about what the show has meant to them (I’m available by the way). I am here for all of it. Or announce now that this isn’t the final season and the show has been renewed for its 19th. Just don’t leave us or the viewers in limbo. If you do I will curse the show with a 1,000 Dead Dennys. ABC needs to give the actors, the producers, the crew and the fans what they deserve: A proper farewell. As Meredith herself said, “knowing is better than wondering.” When it’s the final season, viewers should know it."

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO