Lima, OH

Lima City School Board supports new attendance campaign

By Cameron Saliga
hometownstations.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lima City School Board met Monday evening to approve a resolution in support of a new campaign. The “Every Day. On Time. School Today. Success Tomorrow.” campaign will bring attention to the need to be on time to school. The effort is to remind students and parents about the importance of being at school and being on time. They have a commercial and billboards in place and will be doing workshops to increase attendance. The hope is to make this campaign a community-wide effort and have already seen some businesses offering incentives for good attendance.

