CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Giants Want Nick Gates Involved, Will Shane Lemieux Return This Year, and Other Notes

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EopRV_0c2bIvIu00

The game of football is structured in such a way that when an injury happens, it's the next man up.

But when an injury happens to a player who is so well respected by his coaches and teammates like offensive lineman Nick Gates, that player will be very much a part of the show even if he can't be there on the front line.

"Nick’s a key figure for us, he really is," Giants head coach Joe Judge said. "He’s a guy that the entire time we’ve been here he’s been a team-first guy, he’s been an all-in guy, he’s a guy that comes to work every day with a great amount of energy and enthusiasm. We’re still going to rely on him to do that."

As he did last year with Saquon Barkley after the running back suffered a devastating season-ending torn ACL, Judge wants Gates around the team as much as possible to continue providing leadership and his expertise in helping his teammates.

"This guy was voted captain by his teammates for a reason and that’s for leadership. This guy has done a lot of unselfish things and I believe he’ll continue to have an impact on the team," Judge said.

Gates suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury in the first quarter and was carted off the field. He underwent surgery on Friday morning at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Virginia and had yet to be discharged as of Monday afternoon.

Over the weekend, the tough-as-nails Gates shared a video on his Instagram account of him taking his first steps post-surgery with the aid of a walker.

Judge claimed he wasn't sure about what exactly Gates' surgery entailed, but he did say, "I just know it was a traumatic injury. There’s going to be a great deal of recovery involved with that. We’re going to do everything we can as an organization to help Nick through it."

That includes allowing Gates to be a part of the team as much as possible.

"Everyone knows how hard he works, everyone knows his journey, his road of getting here, what he’s had to overcome. No one wants to see Nick lose an opportunity," Judge said.

"We’re all thinking long-term right now for Nick. He won’t play this season obviously, but we’re all thinking long-term for Nick and what’s best for him individually. We’re going to do everything we can as an organization and as a team to support him and help him along the way."

Hope for Shane Lemieux's Return

Judge said he’s “very hopeful” that offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, who was placed on injured reserve last week with a knee ailment, can return at some point this season.

“From everything we’ve talked about, we can’t rule anything out right now in terms of something being over,” Judge said when asked if there was a chance of Lemieux returning from a reported partially torn patellar tendon in his knee.

“He’ll obviously have to wait and see how his body responds. I’m very hopeful that he can come back.”

Judge said surgery hasn’t been ruled out for Lemieux, who tried to rest and rehab the injury before the start of training camp only to have the setback when he tried playing on it in the tea’s Week 1 loss to the Broncos. “I know he’s talking to the doctor about a couple of different procedures right now, so we’ll see where that goes.

Position Switch in Matt Peart's Future?

Although veteran Nate Solder won the starting right tackle job, the initial plan was for Solder to share a few snaps with Matt Peart, the second-year man out of UConn who was the Giants' third-round pick last year.

After getting a handful of snaps in the Week 1 opener, Peart didn't get any offensive snaps last week against Washington, raising questions about where he might fit in.

"We’re going to rotate Matt on through the tackle position," Judge said, noting that Solder had been doing too good of a job in that game to interrupt his snaps for a rotation.

Judge also revealed that the coaches have been cross-training Peart at guard. "Yeah, we’ll kind of take a look at him )maybe playing some stuff inside as we get going right here. We’ll kind of work around through practice these next few days and kind of see where things shake out."

Evan Engram Update

Last week Judge held out hope that tight end Evan Engram might be ready to play after missing Week 1 with a calf strain.

Engram ended up not being able to practice, but he was out there on Monday for the team's light walkthrough, moving around as much as he has since suffering his injury.

So where does that leave him for Sunday's game?

"We’ll see where he’s at physically in terms of where we can push him through practice," Judge said before practice.

"We’ll see what that looks like today in terms of having a better view of what the weekend may hold, but he’s making consistent improvements. He’s been doing a good job with the trainers. Everything he’s been asked to do, he’s done, so it’s moving in the right direction."

Judge declined to give any indication about whether Engram is on track for this weekend. The giants don't have to issue an injury report until Wednesday, but the hope is he'll be able to work at least on a limited basis.

Giants Hold Workouts for Free Agents

The Giants were set to work out a group of free agents including one-time Carolina Panther Mike Horton, former Panthers running back Reggie Bonnafon, former 49ers offensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi, former Rams safety Steven Parker, former Packers punter J.K. Scott, defensive end Jason Strowbridge, one-time Ravens kicking prospect Kaare Vedvik, one-time Rams punting prospect Brandon Wright and offensive lineman Cole Banwart.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

How will the New York Giants supplement the massive loss of Nick Gates on offensive line?

The New York Giants already had problems in the trenches before losing starting center Nick Gates to a fractured lower leg against the Washington Football Team on Thursday evening. Gates, who was shifted over to left guard, was pushed back into quarterback Daniel Jones when a defender landed awkwardly on the back of his leg, sending him to the ground in a heap, experiencing obvious pain.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Giants G Nick Gates Suffers Fractured Lower Leg

The New York Giants announced that G Nick Gates suffered a fractured lower leg injury during the team’s Week 2 matchup with the Washington Football Team on Thursday. The injury was so severe it was not replayed during the live broadcast of the game and Gates was carted off the field.
NFL
numberfire.com

Giants' Nick Gates fractures leg in first quarter Thursday

New York Giants center/guard Nick Gates fractured his leg midway through the first quarter of Thursday's game. An ugly visual confirmed what was expected, that the Giants' offensive lineman broke his leg. This comes after fellow interior OL Shane Lemieux was placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury. The Giants' front, which was already a liability coming into the year, may be even worse going forward.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
chatsports.com

NY Giants captain Nick Gates suffers gruesome injury vs. Washington

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 29: Nick Gates #65 of the New York Giants snaps the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) NY Giants offensive lineman, and captain, suffered a gruesome leg injury early in Thursday’s...
NFL
wmleader.com

Giants’ Nick Gates likely out for season after leg fracture

LANDOVER, Md. — The always-embattled Giants offensive line likely lost its most indispensable player for the season. Nick Gates, a co-captain who unselfishly moved from center to left guard for Thursday’s game, suffered a lower leg fracture in the first quarter of a 30-29 loss to Washington. Gates rolled around in agony before his leg was wrapped in an air cast and comparisons began to another horrific leg injury suffered in the Giants-Washington series, back when Lawrence Taylor ended Joe Theismann’s career in 1985.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 9/17: Nick Gates, Steve Smith, more

Gates was injured early on last night against Washington. Steve Smith: Giants need to test Saquon Barkley’s knee - NY Post. Some pre-Week 2 analysis from Smith (the one from the Panthers). “When you are younger, it helps, but age has nothing to do with ACL tears. It’s just how...
NFL
FanSided

New York Giants lineman Nick Gates suffers horrific leg injury

The New York Giants are already struggling with their offensive line, and the injury to center Nick Gates makes matters only worse. Anyone who follows the New York Giants understands the offensive line is a major hole, but the injury suffered by center Nick Gates is downright brutal. Late in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Solder
Yardbarker

New York Giants OL Nick Gates Takes First Steps Post Surgery

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is one tough hombre, so much so that not even a freshly repaired broken leg is going to hold him down. Gates, who suffered an ugly-looking fracture of his lower left leg early in the Giants' Thursday night loss to the Washington Football Team, underwent surgery the following day at a local hospital in the Virginia area.
NFL
USA Today

Giants' Nick Gates undergoes successful surgery, expected to make full recovery

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates suffered a stomach-turning lower leg fracture on Thursday night against the Washington Football Team. The injury was so severe that the NFL Network broadcast refused to show the replays as an air cast was immediately put on Gates. He was later transferred to Fairfax Hospital, where he stayed the night.
NFL
Omaha.com

Former Husker Nick Gates breaks leg in New York Giants game Thursday

Former Husker offensive lineman Nick Gates reportedly underwent surgery Friday morning after breaking his leg Thursday night in the New York Giants' loss at Washington. Gates' gruesome injury occurred in the first quarter when a Washington player rolled up on his lower left leg. Gates had to be carted off the field and stayed in a nearby hospital overnight while awaiting surgery.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Rams#American Football#Acl#Inova Fairfax Hospital#Instagram#Position Switch
giants.com

Giants place team captain Nick Gates on IR

The New York Giants have placed Nick Gates on injured reserve after the offensive lineman suffered a lower left leg fracture last Thursday night in Washington. In addition, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, who was on the Giants' practice squad, signed to the Las Vegas Raiders' active roster. In his first...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On Giants OL Nick Gates

Nick Gates‘ injury last Thursday will end up having a significant impact on the lineman’s career. Giants head coach Joe Judge “couldn’t completely rule out” that Gates’ injury will end up ending his career (per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan on Twitter). However, the coach “seemed hopeful” that the lineman will be able to see the field again.
NFL
Newsday

How will Giants fill leadership gap created by injury to Nick Gates?

Billy Price was a Giant for less than a week and had never even met Nick Gates before he was traded here on Aug. 31, but he was able to read the landscape pretty clearly and size up his new teammate. "He was the cornerstone and the leader of our...
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants place Nick Gates on injured reserve

The Giants placed offensive lineman Nick Gates on injured reserve Tuesday, five days after his gruesome injury. In his first career start at left guard, Gates fractured his lower left leg. He stayed in Washington overnight and had surgery Friday. Gates started the previous 17 games at center before moving...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Giants roster moves: Nick Gates to IR, practice squad protections announced

Nick Gates’ season is officially over. The New York Giants placed Gates, a team captain and starting offensive lineman, on IR Tuesday after Gates suffered a left leg fracture last Thursday vs. the Washington Football Team. After 17 straight starts at center, Gates was making his first career start at...
NFL
Yardbarker

Agent: Giants OL Nick Gates 'will be back in blue next year'

Fans of the New York Giants were saddened and shocked to learn that head coach Joe Judge suggested on Thursday that popular undrafted offensive lineman and team captain Nick Gates may never play again following the gruesome leg fracture he suffered in the loss to the Washington Football Team last Thursday.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants' Joe Judge Admits Concern Over Nick Gates' Future

Giants head coach Joe Judge typically likes to refrain from offering too much of an opinion regarding the medical status of his injured players because, as he's pointed out before, he's not a doctor. That said, Judge expressed some concern that the budding career of center Nick Gates, who suffered...
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
242
Followers
806
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy