CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shawnee, OH

Shawnee soccer kicks for a cause

By Cameron Saliga
hometownstations.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shawnee boys soccer team played Wapakoneta on Monday but had something special behind the matchup. The Shawnee soccer team ran a food drive over the past week and a half throughout the schools to try and raise as much food as possible to donate to the West Ohio Food Bank. Monday evening, they played Wapakoneta who also helped the cause as they kicked for a cause and were encouraged to bring nonperishable food to the game. The soccer team has done this in the past and have been helping out throughout the community and the food bank over the summer, all to learn a valuable life lesson.

www.hometownstations.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wapakoneta, OH
Sports
Shawnee, OH
Sports
City
Wapakoneta, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Wapakoneta, OH
Society
City
Shawnee, OH
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonperishable Food#The West Ohio Food Bank
Reuters

NWSL says weekend matches 'will not occur' after report on fired coach

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) said this weekend's matches will not take place a day after a report detailed allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley. The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy