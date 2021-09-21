Shawnee soccer kicks for a cause

The Shawnee boys soccer team played Wapakoneta on Monday but had something special behind the matchup. The Shawnee soccer team ran a food drive over the past week and a half throughout the schools to try and raise as much food as possible to donate to the West Ohio Food Bank. Monday evening, they played Wapakoneta who also helped the cause as they kicked for a cause and were encouraged to bring nonperishable food to the game. The soccer team has done this in the past and have been helping out throughout the community and the food bank over the summer, all to learn a valuable life lesson.