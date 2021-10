Some people living with cancer may end up turning to payday lenders after the £20-a-week uplift in Universal Credit is removed, a charity is warning.Macmillan Cancer Support said its own research suggests that some people living with cancer could be forced to turn to payday lenders and “high-risk” finance due to the cut, which comes at a time when some living costs, such as energy bills, have been rising sharply.Research for the charity in 2020 indicated that people with cancer can be generally more likely to take out a high-interest, high-risk loan than to borrow money from their bank or...

