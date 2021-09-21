CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Man Dead, Another Hospitalized, After Drive-By Shooting in Mountain View

By City News Service
 10 days ago
Police at the scene of the shooting in Mountain View. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Two people were shot Monday afternoon, one fatally, in an apparent drive-by shooting in a Mountain View-area neighborhood.

The gunfire in the 3600 block of Ocean View Boulevard was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego Police.

Patrol officers found one victim, a 34-year-old male gravely wounded in the area, Officer John Buttle said. Paramedics took him to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

The second person wounded in the shooting showed up at a hospital later for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

The victims’ names were not released.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that a group was gathered in the parking lot of a convenience store just before the shooting and a light-colored car drove westbound on Ocean View Boulevard and appeared to fire several rounds at the group, police said.

The car then continued westbound on Ocean View Boulevard.

No descriptions of the shooter or shooters were immediately available, and no suspects in the case were in custody as of 5 p.m., Buttle said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Updated at 7:30 a.m., Sept. 21, 2021

Comments / 0

OCEANSIDE, CA
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
Mountain View, CA
Boulevard, CA
San Diego County, CA
SAN DIEGO, CA
SANTEE, CA
SAN DIEGO, CA
VISTA, CA
SAN DIEGO, CA
