CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trumbull County, OH

Trumbull County Combined Health District to hold COVID vaccine clinics at Eastwood Mall

WFMJ.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA COVID-19 vaccine cline will be held at Eastwood Mall during the week of Sept. 20 by the Trumbull County Combined Health District (TCCHD). Clinics will be offered from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tueday, Sept. 21 and Thursday Sept. 23 and from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday Sept 25. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the clinic which will be located near Center Court next to Pandora.

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trumbull County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Pandora, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

School board group asks US for help policing threats

A group representing school board members around the country asked President Joe Biden on Thursday for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats made over policies including mask mandates, likening the vitriol to a form of domestic terrorism. The request by the National School Boards Association demonstrates the level of...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Clinics#Covid#Tcchd#Center Court#The Moderna And

Comments / 0

Community Policy