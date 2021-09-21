Trumbull County Combined Health District to hold COVID vaccine clinics at Eastwood Mall

A COVID-19 vaccine cline will be held at Eastwood Mall during the week of Sept. 20 by the Trumbull County Combined Health District (TCCHD). Clinics will be offered from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tueday, Sept. 21 and Thursday Sept. 23 and from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday Sept 25. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the clinic which will be located near Center Court next to Pandora.