Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh are cut from the same cloth — competitive brothers who share the same football philosophies. Through the years Jim and John have had a pattern of hiring some coaches who are or once were on the other’s staff. Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman once was the San Francisco 49ers OC under Jim Harbaugh. Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was the Ravens linebackers coach, Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss was the Ravens running backs coach and an integral piece of their analytics department. These are just a few of the examples through the years.

