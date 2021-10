LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A glance inside Dress for Success of Luzerne County, and you can see what it's all about. "Our mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence, and we do this with a focus on career, so we can provide a network of support. We can provide career development tools, and we have some great clothing that could help them get on their way," said Linda Loop, founder and CEO.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO