Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion Neighborhood, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was shot several times, including in the chin, and killed Monday night in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, police say. The incident occurred around 8 p.m on the 3000 block of West Cumberland Street.

The victim was shot once in the chin, one time in the left leg, and multiple times in the back, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:12 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

