This story was originally published on Aug 25, 2021 and last updated on Sep 23, 2021. NetEase launches The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War on Android. At this point, you'd think free-to-play developers like NetEase would have run out of brands to slap on top of the typical free-to-play genres we're all familiar with, and then a new disappointing announcement comes rolling in. It would appear that NetEase is working on a licensed The Lord of the Rings game, which just popped up on the Play Store for pre-registration. It's called The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, and even though neither the Play Store trailer nor the screenshots show a lick of gameplay, we already know this title will land as a typical free-to-play kingdom builder.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO