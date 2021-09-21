CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If anybody has real questions about football, I am an authority on the subject.

 10 days ago

When can a kickoff be considered out of bounds when the ball technically never goes out of bounds?. If we line up in shotgun for a 2PC, then DJ does a 5-step drop,. then we lateral pass to Ross for an apparent bubble screen, but then he’s pressured and spins back around the outside shoulder and sees DJ hanging back as a safety valve, then DJ backs up more to get some solid plant strength on his back foot, but then pitches behind him to Galloway on the reverse sweep,…

I am glad Coach BV hasn't forgot how to coach!

Jeeze, if our defense wasn't a stud we would be looking at 2 losses and more in the future. Thank you CBV, you earned your $ this year! Not sure what some other millions is buying us?
Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy not wasting time thinking about USC job: 'I am where my feet are'

The opening of the head coaching job at USC sent shockwaves through the football world and all the way to Kansas City. Thanks to the Chiefs' offensive explosion, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been a hot candidate in the NFL hiring cycle for the last two seasons. His name was tossed into the ring for the USC opening by a number of individuals in tune with both college and professional football, leading to Bieniemy fielding a question on the matter Thursday.
I am rooting to lose

Our coaches and players don’t deserve a win. And should be embarrassed. But, I can't imagine any Clemson fan preferring for Clemson to lose. Seems a really really weird position to take.
Honestly degrading the team is wrong!

Yes we miss Lawrence (DJ will get better I hope) we just lost our running back. Where is LJ Dixon he was a great back up with ETN we don’t throw the ball down the field. We hsve been ver predictable. The D is playing great . If the O just stepped it up we will be fine.
Stunning and shocking - Arch Manning. Looks like Kirby..

I knew Georgia was involved, but I did NOT know just how much ground the Dawgs have made up. I thought he was, honestly, a Clemson lock all summer. And, listening to 105.5 and Walt Deptula intimated it as well. Just really taken aback by all this. Now, it may...
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence featured in 'Jeopardy!' answer

Trevor Lawrence is still building his national profile, it seems. On one hand, Clemson's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick was a part of a Jeopardy! quiz show answer Thursday night, ahead of his fourth career pro game at Cincinnati the same evening (8:20 p.m./NFL Network):. On another, the...
Anybody besides me flip the channel every time

Re: Anybody besides me flip the channel every time. Do you realize you can watch a full game in about 1.4hrs, thats with calls, kickoffs, punts, replays but cutting out halftime. Saturday I missed several kickoffs because they were still in ads! Why dont they do split screen if they are going to do that? It's BS missing a possibility of game changers.
Too bad TLaw can’t play defense too.

Claim that some "rookie mistakes by Lawrence" cost the Jagwires this one. Even in the loss give the Jags credit. They have improved in each game, and look like a different team since their first game (couldn’t block, seemed confused, etc.) They were 1-15 last year and need a few key pieces which they can get in the draft and FA.
Team Burrow on TNF

All Burrow highlights and praise. I think the commentators shined his jock strap for him before the game. Very little coverage of Lawrence or praise. Not whining just an observation. The media always loves to low play Clemson when they have the chance. Hope he gets his first win tonight. Hate Tee Higgins is out though.
Trevor under center seems to work, too.

Maybe our scheme his last 2 seasons could’ve been better after all. Re: Trevor under center seems to work, too. Burrow just showed how to QB sneak out of the end zone on two consecutive plays when the Jags knew it was coming. Ended up with almost 5 yds. Little guy like that can do it but our 6-5 250 pounder can’t?
###### I shouldn't have watched this NC State game on ACCN

I know all this has been discussed, but.. On NC State's 1st OT possession, when Sheridan Jones was called for holding on a 3rd down, the call was utter bullcrap. Jones never impeded the receiver in any way, and the ball was uncatchable too. Once they got four more downs,...
Nick Saban on penalties: 'Am I happy about it? Not no, hell no'

Kay from Pensacola had a simple and straightforward question for head coach Nick Saban. What will it take for Alabama’s defense to play better and commit fewer penalties?. But that last part, the penalties, is a topic that was clearly stuck in Saban’s craw Thursday night, as he started a couple of answers by voicing his displeasure for the number of penalty flags.
A little bit of mobility at QB

Goes a long way. I really hope our “brilliant “ staff learn this lesson. We can recruit at a very high level and mobility has got to be as much of a priority as throwing ability. If your QB can’t run, everything becomes exponentially more difficult to execute. Sadly, as long as DJ is our starter , we will see it over a over again.🤦🏻‍♂️
Hoping for another classic Dabo postgame interview moment

On Saturday... something like "Do you like apples? Well DJ just threw for 400 yards, how do you like THEM APPLES??? Tony is WICKED SMAHT" Something to this effect would be great to hear and would announce our return to the top of the CFB world.
Biggest night game in Death Valley since Lamar/Deshaun 2016

I can’t remember the last night home game we’ve had that was possibly in doubt. For years now, everyone has complained about how boring our games are because we kill everyone. We’ve now got an opportunity to really make a difference. I’m expecting the loudest crowd in Death Valley since...
TNET: Elliott knows offense has room to grow, hopes the growth starts up front

The perimeter blocking has to get better. The interior blocking has to get better. The wide receivers have to be better. DJ Uiagalelei has to be better. For Tony Elliott’s offense, the entire group has to play better if the 25th-ranked Tigers are going to beat Boston College this weekend. Full Story »
