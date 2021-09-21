Dayton teen faces adult murder trial for April shooting

Sep. 20—A Dayton teenager was indicted Monday on murder charges and will face trial in adult court for an April shooting. Carmello Glaze, aka Carmelo Glaze, 16 is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications; discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises; and having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence.