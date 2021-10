Authorities in Alabama are looking into potential sightings of Brian Laundrie in the state over the weekend, widening the search for the missing “person of interest” in Gaby Petito’s death.Officers from the Mobile Police Department received information that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port, Florida.NBC 15 reported a large police presence near a Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday afternoon. This was believed to have been from the discovery of a dead body, which authorities have said is unconnected to the search for Mr...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO