Buckeye Careers’ annual career week running through Friday

College is a time of discovery, and students and recent alumni can learn about job opportunities after graduation at the career week hosted by Buckeye Careers through Friday. The weeklong event will run both online via Handshake and in person. Carly Zeiger, the Career Outreach and Events coordinator for Buckeye Careers, said the week is an opportunity for students to get a sense of what they’re looking for in the future and develop their professional skills, with the main objective being to find a fitting job.