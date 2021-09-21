Football: Shoulder hurting, Stroud learns and grinds through pain
Three games into the season, No. 10 Ohio State has had an up-and-down start to filling its void at quarterback. In just his second-career start and first in Ohio Stadium, redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud threw for the second-most passing yards in a single game in Buckeyes history. He earned back-to-back Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards, but threw for just 188 passing yards against Tulsa for the fewest against a nonconference opponent since 2017.www.thelantern.com
