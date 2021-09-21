CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Football: Shoulder hurting, Stroud learns and grinds through pain

By Jacob Benge
Lantern
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree games into the season, No. 10 Ohio State has had an up-and-down start to filling its void at quarterback. In just his second-career start and first in Ohio Stadium, redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud threw for the second-most passing yards in a single game in Buckeyes history. He earned back-to-back Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards, but threw for just 188 passing yards against Tulsa for the fewest against a nonconference opponent since 2017.

