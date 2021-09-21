CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Status of Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura up in the air

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULLMAN – Jayden de Laura’s availability for Saturday’s game at Utah probably won’t be determined until later this week. The sophomore Washington State quarterback sustained an unspecified leg injury during the second quarter of the Cougars’ 45-14 loss to Southern Cal this past weekend. He was removed from the contest, then returned for a few rocky plays, but was pulled from the field again when WSU’s deficit became too great to overcome.

