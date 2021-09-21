CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

People React to Future Telling His Son ‘I Love U The Most’ in Birthday Message

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Complex
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Future wished his son Jaiden a happy birthday on Twitter, fans were quick to question the rapper’s choice of words. “Happy bday to my son Jaiden,” Pluto tweeted on Sunday. “I’m behind you that 1000%!! I love u the most kid.” Some fans playfully accused Future of favoritism, replying to the post with an array of tweets and memes that suggested Future’s other kids would be shook to find their dad playing favorites. While it’s unclear what Future actually meant, fans sounded off across social media.

www.complex.com

Comments / 4

Related
Black Enterprise

DMX’s Fiancée Shares Heartbreaking Message That His Son ‘Wants To Be With Daddy In Heaven’

The death of popular rapper DMX is still stirring his legions of fans, but his 5-year-old son is still struggling with his father’s absence. According to DMX’s fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, their 5-year-old son, Exodus, struggles with his father’s death. Last Friday, Lindstrom shared that their son wishes he could be with his father on her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Banned From Instagram Again After Asking Drake For Help

It's a big week for Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana rap icon just released his new biopic, promoting it all over social media. Because of his situation on Instagram though, where he keeps getting banned for violating the app's guidelines, it's been difficult for the film to gain traction on the platform. And now, after asking Drake to help get the word out about his movie, Boosie has to create yet another Instagram profile because his old one, which was already an alternate account, has been suspended.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Lil Baby Explains Why He Was ‘Caught’ Wearing A Fake Patek

As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, Lil Baby was sold a fake Patek and paid $400,000 for it. At the time, the rapper wasn’t aware that his new watch was fake. When Lil Baby realized it, he wrote a message on social media. On Instagram Story, he @‘d the maker of the expensive watch, Patek Phillips, and said, “See, this why I need to be on the list! Aftermarket jewelers going to make me do something I shouldn’t.” Take a look.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Future#Unicorn Universe#Clb
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake's Mom Pens Another "Certified Lover Boy" Inspired Poem

Will Drake deliver or nah? Whether you hate him or you love him, chances are you'll be checking out Certified Lover Boy when it drops this Friday. The rapper has been drumming up hype for this project for over a year after releasing "Laugh Now Cry Later" ft. Lil Durk. The delays in its release have only built up further anticipation. And while fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Drake, it seems that no one is as excited as his mother.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Drake Shares Cute New Photo Of Son Adonis, 3, Sticking His Tongue Out: ‘I Feel You Kid’

Drake took to Instagram to share an adorable new photo of his three-year-old son Adonis stretching his arms out and being cheeky for the camera. Drake, 34, is sharing another cute pic of his son Adonis, 3, and it’s one of the best ones yet! The rapper posted the snapshot to Instagram on Sept. 13 and in it, the curly haired cutie is sticking out his tongue while his arms are stretched out wide. He was wearing a white short-sleeved top and light denim jeans and looked as happy as could be. Check out the pic HERE!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
districtchronicles.com

GH Star Maurice Benard Sends Birthday Greeting To The Love of His Life

It’s a special day for Paula Smith, wife of General Hospital star Maurice Benard, as the talent agent and producer is celebrating her birthday. Benard gushed about the love of his life in a special tribute to her. Maurice Benard Wishes His Wife A Very Happy Birthday. Benard made sure...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Matt James Proves His Love for Rachael Kirkconnell With Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch: Rachael Kirkconnell Excited for BF Matt James on "DWTS" Matt James handed out something sweeter than a rose. The former Bachelor lead took to Instagram to celebrate his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell's 25th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 26. In true Matt style, the reality TV star shared an uber-romantic tribute to his leading lady, which only further proved their love is the real deal.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Joie Chavis Claps Her Birthday Cakes At ‘Club Love’ Soiree Hosted By Boo-Daddy Diddy As Bow Wow Seemingly Confirms Their Hook-Up

The sassy Libra lit up the room for a "Club Love" celebration in videos that have now surfaced online. Joie seemingly got the complete "Club Love" experience with Diddy's signature red light decor and his assortment of liquor brands he promotes in the background. The backdrop looked similar to the red-lit pool party he had this past summer, with Yung Miami being his special guest.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears celebrates her ‘two little devils’ in sweet birthday message to sons

Britney Spears has shared a heartwarming post dedicated to her two sons in celebration of their recent birthdays.On Tuesday (21 September), the pop star shared a graphic on Instagram reading: “There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son”.Spears accompanied the quote with a lengthy caption raving about her two children: Jayden James, who turned 15 on 12 September, and Sean Preston, who turned 16 on 14 September.“My boys’ birthdays were last week… and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things… I have to ask their permission to post them because they...
THEATER & DANCE
CinemaBlend

Beyoncé Pens Heartfelt Letter To Fans Following Her 40th Birthday, And Now I’m Emotional

Milestone birthdays are always exciting, but even more so when they’re being celebrated by one of the most iconic musicians of our lifetimes-like Queen Bey, for instance. Though Beyoncé’s birthday was a few weeks ago, she marked the end of Virgo season with a heartfelt letter to her fans and supporters, reflecting on her life thus far and offering some poignant words of wisdom.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy