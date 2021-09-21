People React to Future Telling His Son ‘I Love U The Most’ in Birthday Message
When Future wished his son Jaiden a happy birthday on Twitter, fans were quick to question the rapper’s choice of words. “Happy bday to my son Jaiden,” Pluto tweeted on Sunday. “I’m behind you that 1000%!! I love u the most kid.” Some fans playfully accused Future of favoritism, replying to the post with an array of tweets and memes that suggested Future’s other kids would be shook to find their dad playing favorites. While it’s unclear what Future actually meant, fans sounded off across social media.www.complex.com
