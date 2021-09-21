CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA to Provide Relief to Farm & Food Workers With $700 Million Investment

By Hikaru Y.
theeastcountygazette.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to the current covid-19 crisis, there aren’t many agricultural stakeholders who haven’t received any kind of federal financial assistance. So, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced the published Requests for Applications (RFAs) for new grant programs – the Pandemic Response and Safety (PRS) Grant program and the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant program.

