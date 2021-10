The Walla Walla Public Library theme for September is Hispanic Heritage Month. This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Eat the Mouth that Feeds You," by Carribean Fragoza. In a short story collection as fierce and strange as the title might indicate, Fragoza brings to life the wants and worries of a chorus of Latina and Chicanas in the kind of magical-realist-gone-dark way that’s come to reflect the realities of life along the border. A daughter takes bites out of her mother, a mother takes an ax to everything in her house, and 'Sabado Gigante' goes from mindless weekend TV to a chance to escape everything in this haunting and strange collection. — Remezcla.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO