Lions highlight: Jared Goff's perfect TD pass to T.J. Hockenson

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
Jared Goff came out on fire on Monday Night Football in Green Bay. Goff lit up the Wisconsin sky in the first few drives, and the Lions quarterback capped off the team’s second scoring drive with an absolutely perfect throw to tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The Lions have the ball at the Packers 8-yard line and flex Hockenson into the slot. After a nice little rub route, Hockenson breaks out to the corner and beats his man. It takes a perfect throw to feather this ball in over the coverage and to still give Hockenson enough time to get both feet down.

Goff nailed it. This is beautiful!

Just how impressive was this throw? Check out the NextGen Stats breakdown and probability of the throw and catch,

State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

