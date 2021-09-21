Shaquille O’Neal blasts Nets for 2002 NBA Finals performance against him: ‘It was boring’

I have referenced this description about Shaquille O'Neal before in a previous article, but there is a particular anecdote from a commentator during O'Neal's Laker days that has stayed with me for decades. I cannot remember who said it, but it has a Bill Walton-esque flavor. This is a paraphrase. "Imagine the refrigerator in your kitchen. Now imagine it filled to the brim. Now imagine it being able to move, and move faster and better than you. That's trying to guard Shaquille O'Neal."

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO