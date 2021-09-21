Shaquille O’Neal blasts Nets for 2002 NBA Finals performance against him: ‘It was boring’
Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is regarded as one of the greatest centers in league history — and it showed during the 2002 NBA Finals against the then-New Jersey Nets. During an appearance on "Scoop B Radio" podcast with Brandon Robinson, O'Neal talked about the Nets and how they put up minimal effort against him. O'Neal, who was recognized as NBA Finals MVP, averaged 36.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, and he and led the Los Angeles Lakers to a four-game sweep of the Nets.www.lakers365.com
