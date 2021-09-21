CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Ducey, 25 Fellow Governors Request Border Meeting With Biden

By The Bee News
thebee.news
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The negative impacts of an unenforced border policy on the American people can no longer be ignored.”. Governor Doug Ducey and 25 fellow Republican governors are requesting an urgent meeting with President Joe Biden to find meaningful solutions to the worst border crisis in more than two decades. In a letter released today, the governors say they are “seeking an open and constructive dialogue regarding border enforcement on behalf of U.S. citizens in our states and all those hoping to become U.S. citizens. We must end the current crisis and return to border operations that respect the laws of our land and the lives of all people, including those in our states looking to the federal government to enforce and protect our nation’s borders.”

