Facilities. They have a nice game venue but Basketball is the ONLY game in town when it comes to what really matters. They are trending purely on the Duke name/reputation and solid results under Dano. Conversely the Yale facility is unmatched and likely unmatchable by almost any other program, but I suspect very few kids wind up at Yale because of the Tsai center or whatever its called, but rather because of the Yale degree. Prior to the Yale facility the Hopkins center was best-in-class by a long shot but apparently didn't move the needle enough to energize their recruiting or results.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO