CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richardson, TX

Lowered Richardson ISD tax rate for 2021-22 school year will raise more funds for district

By William C. Wadsack
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Richardson ISD board of trustees adopted a slightly lower property tax rate at its Sept. 20 meeting that will generate more funds for the district than the 2020-21 rate. The adopted rate of $1.3909 per $100 property valuation is nearly 1% lower than the rate passed last year. However, it will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year’s rate, according to a document prepared for the board. Chief Financial Officer David Pate said the new rate is effectively a 2.41% increase over the $1.4047 per $100 property valuation adopted for the 2020-21 school year.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson voters to decide on $190 million bond in November

Richardson is seeking approval from voters for five bond propositions totaling $190 million that are largely aimed at infrastructure improvements. More than half of the bond funding is dedicated to street improvements, including reconstruction of aging roadways and alleys. “We’re really focusing on rehabilitating some of our major thoroughfares,” Deputy...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Northwest ISD superintendent announces retirement at end of 2021-22 school year

Northwest ISD Superintendent Ryder Warren announced his retirement at the end of the 2021-22 school year at the board of trustees meeting on Sept. 27. According to Warren’s letter of resignation, his last contract day is June 30, 2022. In the letter, Warren wrote he is “forever thankful” for his time spent on the board as the superintendent, and he thanked the board members for their professional and personal support.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Richardson, TX
Business
City
Richardson, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Highland Village hires consulting firm to update city's comprehensive plan

Highland Village will start to update the city’s long-standing comprehensive and master planning documents with the hiring of an outside consulting firm. City Council unanimously approved a resolution for the contract at the Sept. 28 meeting. The civil engineering, planning and development firm McAdams is based in North Carolina but has branches in Lewisville and Roanoke.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Resident sues Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, board president over alleged free speech violation

A resident is suing Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and board of trustees President Jorge Rodriguez over allegations that his right to free speech was violated. At the GCISD board of trustees meeting Aug. 23, Mitchell Ryan claims Rodriguez infringed on his free speech when Ryan spoke during the public comment section about Colleyville-Heritage High School Principal James Whitfield.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Rate#Debt Service#Isd#Board Of Trustees#Richardson Isd Board
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County offering Pfizer vaccine booster shots starting this week for those eligible

The Denton County Public Health Department is offering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shots starting this week as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Matt Richardson, the county’s public health director, told Denton County commissioners Sept. 28 the county is offering the booster shots for free. The county...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco approves $198M general fund budget for FY 2021-22, adds 27 public safety jobs

Frisco has its finances set for fiscal year 2021-22 after Frisco City Council on Sept. 21 approved its budget. The budget features a $198 million general fund and a property tax rate of $0.4466 per $100 valuation, which is the fifth consecutive year with the rate. Focuses of the budget include provisions for public-private partnerships, such as the future performing arts center at Hall Park, PGA Frisco and design services for Grand Park.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville City Council approves public hearing dates for proposed Castle Hills annexation

The Lewisville City Council has called four hearing dates to accept public comment on the proposed annexation of Castle Hills. The public hearings will take place at 9 a.m. Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and at 6 p.m. Nov. 8. The council is set to vote to extend Lewisville city limits to include Castle Hills at that final public hearing. The annexation would go into effect Nov. 15.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New mixed-use development planned for McKinney; Frisco raises water, sewer, solid waste rates; and more top news from DFW

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The project is a planned 500,000-square-foot retail, restaurant and entertainment destination located at the southeast corner of US 380 and Custer Road in McKinney, according to information from De La Vega Capital Development, which is overseeing the project.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD board President Karen Clardy turns in resignation letter, effective immediately

Richardson ISD board President Karen Clardy resigned from her position Sept. 24 in a letter to the other trustees and Superintendent Jeannie Stone. “I have made the difficult decision to step down from Richardson ISD school board, effective immediately,” Clardy wrote in her letter. “I have been a part of RISD for 32 years, and I have had the privilege to work alongside many wonderful parents, teachers and staff. Thank you for the opportunity to serve our students. I would also like to thank the many people who have supported me during my two terms as an RISD trustee.”
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco ISD partners with health care company to provide free COVID-19 testing to students, staff

Frisco ISD students and staff now have priority access to a free COVID-19 testing site in the city. The district is partnering with Nomi Health, a direct health care company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country. The drive-thru site located at the northwest corner of Technology Drive and World Cup Way offers both PCR and antigen testing.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD looking at partnership with Dallas College to expand Richland Collegiate High School

The Richardson ISD board of trustees is considering a partnership with Dallas College that would expand the Richland Collegiate High School and provide more opportunities for district students to earn college credits. In addition to its high school curriculum, RCHS students earn college credits in mathematics, science and engineering, or...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy