Lowered Richardson ISD tax rate for 2021-22 school year will raise more funds for district

Richardson ISD board President Karen Clardy resigned from her position Sept. 24 in a letter to the other trustees and Superintendent Jeannie Stone. “I have made the difficult decision to step down from Richardson ISD school board, effective immediately,” Clardy wrote in her letter. “I have been a part of RISD for 32 years, and I have had the privilege to work alongside many wonderful parents, teachers and staff. Thank you for the opportunity to serve our students. I would also like to thank the many people who have supported me during my two terms as an RISD trustee.”

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO