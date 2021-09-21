Vikings take down WHS in 3

The Barr-Reeve Vikings and Washington Hatchets (3-6) volleyball teams got a chance to see each other as potential sectional opponents for the first time on Monday, and B-R (11-7) came away with with the first showdown, 3-0 in the Hatchet House.

“We still have a lot to improve on. We still missed 11 serves, and we have to focus when we get behind that line. We also have to do a better job of taking advantage of free balls,” said B-R coach Amber DeCoursey, after the win.

WHS coach Brett Matteson said he was disappointed with the energy his team showed.

“This was a big game, and at some point we have to stop making excuses. I was disappointed with our energy and focus. Tonight they were the better team and this had to be a confidence booster to win in three on our home court against a sectional opponent,” added Matteson.

The early moments of Game 1 featured several ties, but the Vikings were able find a way to hold a two-point lead through 7-5, 8-6 and 9-7. B-R extended it to 11-7, before a kill from Hatchet Ellie Reed slowed the momentum. WHS’s Alaina Thorne added an ace to make it 11-13, but Hannah Swartzentruber answered with a kill for B-R. Kencia Levasseur added a kill get WHS back within one (13-14) as B-R took a time out before tying it at 14-all. Emma Wagler also added a kill for B-R to tie it at 16, while a kill from Dylan DeCoursey gave B-R a 19-16 lead. However, B-R took command and pushed it to 23-18, before coming away with the 25-20 win.

In Game 2, B-R stretched a 2-2 tie into a 5-2 lead and eventually to 3-7. The Viking lead grew to 12-5, but a pair of blocks and a kill from Olivia Gilley and Reed pushed it back to 8-13. Swartzentruber again added a kill and B-R moved out to an 18-10 margin. Viking Hannah Bledsoe also added some front row muscle with a kill to give the Vikes a 21-12 lead. Levasseur added her biggest kill of the night to make it 15-23, but B-R held on to win, 25-17 on a DeCoursey dump for the final point.

WHS opened with a 2-1 lead in Game 3, however there were ties at 2-2 and 3-3, but B-R picked up the next three points, including a kill from Bledsoe. WHS’s Trinidy Reel added two service points and with Brianna James serving WHS tied it at 7-all. The game continued to see-saw to 10. Sarah Graber, B-R’s lone senior, added a kill to make 12-10 an DeCoursey made it 14-11. The Vikings pushed it to 20-13 with Colleen Trambaugh serving, Levasseur added a kill to give WHS its 17th point, but B-R would come away with the 25-18 win.

“We have some big games this week and next, so we will know where we stand at the end of next week,” added Matteson.

The Hatchets host Loogootee on Tuesday and the Vikings play Sullivan on Tuesday and Loogootee on Thursday.

In the JV game, B-R won 25-11 and 25-18.