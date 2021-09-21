The China Syndrome: In Case Contagion From Evergrande's Impending Default Spreads To U.S. Stocks

Still from the trailer for The China Syndrome (1979). Forty two years ago, The China Syndrome terrified movie audiences with the prospect of a nuclear meltdown in the U.S. spreading to China; today, investors worry about a financial meltdown in China spreading elsewhere. The meltdown is the impending default of China's largest property developer, China Evergrande Group (PINK: EGRNF), which has $313 billion in outstanding debt. ZeroHedge detailed potential for contagion in a post on Saturday ("This Is How Contagion From Evergrande's Default Will Spread To The Rest Of The World").