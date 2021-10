PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men's and women's cross country teams return to action on Friday, September 24 at the Coast-to-Coast Battle of Beantown, hosted by Boston College. The race will be held at Franklin Park in Boston, Mass. The women's race will start at 3 p.m., followed by the men's race at 3:30 p.m. The combined race will start at 4:15 p.m. The Friar women enter the race ranked 26th nationally and second in the Northeast Region. The men's team comes in ranked fifth in the Northeast Region.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 8 DAYS AGO