‘9-1-1’ Showrunner on Athena’s ‘Fugitive Thriller’ in LA Darkness, Dangers of Maddie’s Postpartum Isolation

Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 premiere of 9-1-1 on Fox, called "Panic." 9-1-1 returned to Fox with a fifth season premiere that hit Los Angeles with its latest apocalyptic attack, and the ransomware assault presents different kinds of threats than what the heroes faced with the tsunami and mudslide. The most intense storyline of the episode wasn't directly tied to the ransomware, however, as Angela Bassett's Athena had to face down her attacker when Hudson's case was going to trial, and the series of crises that followed means that she's facing a very personal case. And she's not going to be done with it too soon, according to showrunner Tim Minear.

