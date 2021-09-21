CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘9-1-1’ Showrunner on Athena’s ‘Fugitive Thriller’ in LA Darkness, Dangers of Maddie’s Postpartum Isolation

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 5 premiere of “9-1-1.”) The 118 is back for a new season of Fox’s “9-1-1” and that means a new giant multi-episode emergency. But instead of a natural disaster, which showrunner Tim Minear told TheWrap (with a laugh) he’s “starting to run thin on,” the chaos ensued because of a ransomware attack that has plunged Los Angeles into a blackout and taken vital systems offline.

Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’: Here’s Who Died in the Wild Season 5 Premiere

9-1-1 season 5 premiered last night and it was a huge episode. The premiere was absolute chaos, following an end of the world type scenario where a citywide blackout unleashes a terrifying chain of events. One character didn’t make it through the night. After serial rapist Jeffrey Hudson escaped the...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Boss on Athena’s Nightmare, Eddie’s Relationship, Emotional Stories & More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the 9-1-1 Season 5 premiere “Panic.”]. Los Angeles is facing a major crisis when 9-1-1 Season 5 begins: As a result of a ransomware attack, there are animals roaming around the city, phones are randomly calling 9-1-1, GPS apps are telling people to drive off a dock, there’s trouble at the air traffic control tower, and then a blackout.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘9-1-1’ Cast’s Dating Histories Through the Years: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and More

The first responders of 9-1-1 spend their days rescuing Los Angeles trapped in life-threatening situations, but they still find some time for a little bit of romance. One of the show’s longest-running relationships is between police office Athena (Angela Bassett) and firefighter Bobby (Peter Krause), who started dating at the end of season 1 and tied the knot in season 2. They’re essentially the mom and dad of the 9-1-1 crew, but even they’ve had their ups and downs.
CELEBRITIES
9-1-1 season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Someone’s worst nightmare

On the other side of tonight’s big premiere, it’s inevitable that you’ll want more insight on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 2. We wish we could say that everything will get a little easier, but it won’t. Instead, prepare yourself to see the blackout (and a heatwave) turn the entire Los Angeles area into a disaster zone. There’s too many people to help! It’s going to be impossible for the 118 to tackle everything, and that’s without even thinking about some of the personal stuff coming for Maddie and Athena.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How Long 9-1-1's Athena Will Be Dealing With The Very Personal Case Of Her Attacker

Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 premiere of 9-1-1 on Fox, called "Panic." 9-1-1 returned to Fox with a fifth season premiere that hit Los Angeles with its latest apocalyptic attack, and the ransomware assault presents different kinds of threats than what the heroes faced with the tsunami and mudslide. The most intense storyline of the episode wasn't directly tied to the ransomware, however, as Angela Bassett's Athena had to face down her attacker when Hudson's case was going to trial, and the series of crises that followed means that she's facing a very personal case. And she's not going to be done with it too soon, according to showrunner Tim Minear.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Neighborhood's Oct. 11 Episode to Tackle 'Profound' Tragedy

The Neighborhood will use its platform to normalize open discussion of a common grief, as the Johnsons contend with a devastating loss. TVLine can exclusively reveal that Beth Behrs’ Gemma will suffer a miscarriage in the Oct. 11 episode. In turn, Gemma and her husband Dave (Max Greenfield) will rely on Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) for emotional support. The episode was written by executive producer Meg DeLoatch, who took over as showrunner ahead of Season 4. In a statement to TVLine, DeLoatch shares that the story in part reflects her own experience with pregnancy loss, and reveals why...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Sneak Peek: Athena Gets Nightmarish News About Hudson (VIDEO)

“Desperate Times” — as the September 27 episode of 9-1-1 is titled — call for desperate measures… but what will Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) do when she finds out just how dire the situation is involving rapist Jeffery Hudson (Noah Bean), who attacked her? TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek with an update on the situation.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Teases Tense Rescue Ahead of Tonight’s Episode

What fun. 9-1-1 is promising that the crazy, wonderful, white-knuckle kind of chaos continues in Monday night’s episode. The season five premiere of 9-1-1 gave us a good glimpse of every crisis that could unfold when there’s a ransomware attack on the second-largest city in the country. Think power going out. GPS systems providing wrong directions. Air traffic control receiving incorrect data on planes and helicopters. ATMs are spewing money (Bright side. This can be a good side of the chaos.) Bad guys on the loose.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

9-1-1 Showrunner Reveals Why One Firefighter Was Missing From The Season 5 Premiere

Season 5 of Fox's first responder series 9-1-1 has arrived and in the midst of a ransomware attack on Los Angeles, there was a firefighter missing from the action: Albert Han. At the end of the Season 4 finale, Chimney’s half-brother Albert officially became a firefighter. While some time did pass between the finale and the Season 5 premiere, there was no mention of Albert in the episode. So where is he? Showrunner Tim Minear reveals the answer.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Casts Omar Miller, Erica Hernandez, Mike O’Gorman

The “True Lies” pilot at CBS is building out its supporting cast. Omar Miller, Erica Hernandez, and Mike O’Gorman have all joined the drama pilot. Variety previously exclusively reported that Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga would star in the pilot, which is based on the film of the same name. Like the film, main character Harry (Howey) appears to be a benign suburban dad and computer salesman on the surface, when in reality he is a world-class spy. His unfulfilled wife Helen (Gonzaga) is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Casts Ginger Gonzaga in Lead Role Opposite Steve Howey (EXCLUSIVE)

Ginger Gonzaga will star opposite Steve Howey in the “True Lies” pilot at CBS, Variety has learned exclusively. Gonzaga will star as Helen, the role played in the “True Lies” film by Jamie Lee Curtis. Variety previously exclusively reported that Howey would star as Harry, who was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film. Helen is described as Harry’s supportive wife, mother of two teenage kids and a linguistics professor who is getting annoyed by Harry’s constant business trips away from home. Increasingly angered, she feels as if she’s been robbed of the life she once envisioned for herself. Thrilled when Harry invites...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Fairfax’: Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Jaboukie Young-White & Peter S. Kim Among Voice Cast For Amazon Animated Comedy

Amazon has unveiled the cast for its upcoming adult animated comedy series Fairfax, setting Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart), Kiersey Clemons (The Flash), Peter S. Kim (Housebroken) and Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show) as the main voice cast. The comedy, which received a two-season order from the streaming service, comes from Matt Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, Serious Business, Titmouse and Amazon Studios. The series also has added Pamela Adlon, Jeff Bottoms, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rob Delaney, Zoey Deutch, Colton Dunn, John Leguizamo, Camila Mendes, Larry Owens, Linda Park, Billy Porter, Ben Schwartz, Tim Simons and JB Smoove as guest stars. Amazon has also...
TV SERIES
