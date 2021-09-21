CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Steve Stricker: Brooks Koepka 'all in' for Ryder Cup

dallassun.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes Brooks Koepka really want, and thereby deserve, a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team after recent controversial comments that seemed to criticize the entire event?. Team captain Steve Stricker thinks so, and says that the 31-year-old American is "all in" for this weekend's 43rd rendition of thetournament at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wis.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau EXCHANGE WORDS at The Ryder Cup!

A video has emerged on social media of Brooks Koepka walking over to speak to Bryson DeChambeau on the range ahead of the Ryder Cup this week. While it's difficult to exactly see what was being said, and exactly how long the two exchanged words, but the video posted by Ryder Cup USA ends with Koepka walking back across the range to his original spot and then DeChambeau encouraging the crowd to cheer.
GOLF
New York Post

Patrick Reed likes tweets ripping ‘coward’ Ryder Cup captain after snub

“Captain America” could be turning into a Ryder Cup villain. Patrick Reed liked a handful of tweets disparaging captain Steve Stricker’s decision this week to leave Reed off the American team. “The team is not complete without @PReedGolf,” one fan wrote to Reed’s approval. “Leaving Reed off roster (best American...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Digest#Americans#European#Nbc#Whistling Straits
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Jordan Spieth says Steve Stricker is the most prepared captain he's seen

HAVEN, Wis. — There's an interesting dichotomy between Team Europe and Team USA in terms of veteran experience this week at Whistling Straits. On the European side, there are four players older than 40, with 29 Ryder Cups between them. On the American side, there are just three players who have played more than a single Ryder Cup, and the second-most experienced player is 28-year-old Jordan Spieth. If you want a player's perspective on Ryder Cups past, he's where you turn for the American side of the story. And according to him, Steve Stricker has done a thorough job of preparing his team for the challenge facing them this week in Wisconsin.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Brooks Koepka Confirms He Will Play Ryder Cup After Injury Scare

Brooks Koepka has overcome a wrist injury sustained at the Tour Championship and will play in next week’s Ryder Cup, he has confirmed. Koepka, 31, revealed the news to Golfweek on Wednesday having been a doubt after hitting a tree root while playing East Lake’s 10th hole during the third round of the FedEx Cup finale.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What did Ryder Cup captains Steve Stricker, Pádraig Harrington have to say? Vague coachspeak.

HAVEN, Wisconsin – Pádraig Harrington quipped in the opening news conference for Ryder Cup that he’s very familiar with the Green Bay Packers. Then the European captain and United States captain Steve Stricker proceeded to handle injury, team chemistry and strategy questions very much like a seasoned NFL head coach: with confidence and ambiguity.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ryder Cup: Team USA captain Steve Stricker tells American fans not to ‘cross the line’

Captain Steve Stricker has called for his side’s fans not to “cross the line” as the United States bid to regain the Ryder Cup. Stricker expects a “rowdy” atmosphere when play gets under way at Whistling Straits on Friday in his home state of Wisconsin but the 54-year-old hopes there will be no repeat of the scenes which marred the last contest on US soil.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas has been a regular feature of the world’s top 10 for a few years now and bagged his first major title in 2017 at the PGA Championship. Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below. Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?. The pair are believed to have been together...
GOLF
New York Post

Sergio Garcia’s wife ready to fend off ‘embarrassing’ Ryder Cup fans

Golf is famously a quiet game. American fans are known for being loud, especially during the Ryder Cup. Sergio Garcia’s wife has no time for any “embarrassing” American fans heckling the players when the event starts Friday and potentially boozed-up crowds will be headed to Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits throughout the tournament.
GOLF
rydercup.com

DUSTIN JOHNSON & SERGIO GARCIA WIN INAUGURAL NICKLAUS-JACKLIN AWARD PRESENTED BY AON

KOHLER, Wis. (Sept. 26, 2021) – Following the conclusion of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team won its second consecutive domestic Ryder Cup, 19-9, Dustin Johnson (U.S.) and Sergio Garcia (Europe) were named the inaugural recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. The players were recognized as those who best embodied the spirit of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas is changing caddies and hiring a familiar face

Just days after a raucous celebration at the Ryder Cup, news has arrived from the camp of Justin Thomas: he’s got a new caddie on the bag. Not just any caddie, of course, but Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, one of the most successful caddies in PGA Tour history. Bones famously caddied for Phil Mickelson for much of Lefty’s career until taking a gig as an on-course reporter for NBC and Golf Channel.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: The scariest part of the Americans’ blowout and 17 other parting thoughts

1: This is truly a new generation of Americans, and they have an edge that their preceding generation distinctly lacked. Guys like Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson were all terrific players—but they’re all too damn nice for this competition. Team clashes begs for a combativeness that prior American rosters simply couldn’t muster. But those guys have since been replaced by Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger, who chugged beers at noon on Saturday. (Was it disrespectful? Sure, but that was the point). Replaced by Scottie Scheffler, who couldn’t care less who you are. By Patrick Cantlay, who doesn’t seem to miss a pressure putt. By Collin Morikawa, whose bright smile and even demeanor obscure a desire to bury you. The Europeans held the mental edge for a decade-plus, but no longer. This American side is chalk-full of alpha males with chips on their shoulders. It’s a dangerous, dangerous dynamic.
GOLF
Golf.com

Bryson DeChambeau, caddie narrowly avoid rarely used ruling at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has not even played a full round at the Ryder Cup yet, but he’s already made a ton of headlines. From his spectator-plunking birdie on the 1st, to his mammoth drive at the 5th, each time he’s stepped to the ball, something worthwhile has happened. At the 6th...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy