Last week was a heartbreaking loss for the Dallas Cowboys as they had the defending champions on the ropes but just couldn't finish them off. This week they will look to bounce back against a Chargers team that pulled out a tough win against a very good Washington Football Team defense. This is not a team that the Cowboys can afford to take for granted as they have very good players on both sides of the football that are able to affect the game in different ways. It’s going to be another good game for the Cowboys, we just have to hope that the losses of certain players don’t hurt this team too much this week.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO