Public Health

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Norman Transcript
 10 days ago

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu. COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.

thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
FACT CHECK: Did The Cyber Ninjas Audit Report Say The 2020 Election Should Not Be Certified?

A viral Instagram post claims the Cyber Ninjas audit report said the 2020 presidential election should not be certified. The “executive summary” document appears to have been fabricated, as drafts obtained by local media outlets and the final copy submitted to the state Senate do not contain a recommendation that the election should not be certified. Cyber Ninjas, the firm contracted for the audit, said in a press release it was fake.
A Growing Number of Judges Are Questioning If Capitol Rioters Are Being Properly Punished

Dawn Bancroft pleaded guilty on Tuesday, September 28 for a misdemeanor charge, after the 59-year-old Pennsylvanian made a video leaving the Capitol amidst the January 6 riots saying she wanted to “shoot [Nancy Pelosi] in the friggin’ brain.” Some, including a senior District Judge, question why Bancroft wasn’t charged with a felony for threatening a government official.
Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed, According to a Forensic Artist

Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed, According to a Forensic Artist. Brian Laundrie’s looks will have changed since his last known sighting, according to a prominent forensic artist. Laundrie was last spotted on September 14 entering the large Carlton Reserve in Florida, where he is a person of interest in...
60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
Secret State Department Report Suggests Likely Cause of Havana Syndrome

A secret report from the State Department concluded that the likely cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome is not nefarious microwaves, as officials have publicly hypothesized, BuzzFeed News reports. The source of the unexplained cocktail of neurological symptoms may be something you might hear on any given evening: crickets. A scientific advisory board, the JASON group, authored the report for the bureau in 2018, two years after the first reported incident of Havana Syndrome. The report reads, “No plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects. We believe the recorded sounds are mechanical or biological in origin, rather than electronic. The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket.”
Feds schedule Gulf offshore oil lease sale for November

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration says it has followed a court order to schedule an offshore oil and gas lease sale for the Gulf of Mexico after the Democratic president's moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands was blocked by a judge. The sale...
20 KC-135s Were Rapidly Launched Out Of Fairchild AFB This Morning (Updated)

A massive flock of KC-135 tankers left Fairchild AFB in quick succession this morning and are now flying across the country. Aircraft trackers got a special surprise on Wednesday, September 29th, when a massive string of KC-135 tankers launched in quick succession out of Fairchild Air Force Base in northeastern Washington State. Soon it became apparent that no less than 17, and possibly more [the number was 20, see the update at the bottom of the post], of the ancient aerial refuelers were on some sort of mission, flying in a tightly-packed line across the northern United States.
About 150 Afghan refugees will settle in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV)– Following the withdrawal from Afghanistan, many Afghan allies are looking for a better life in America. Military officials say about 150 Afghans will be settled in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. Local groups are meeting in the Lowcounty to discuss ways to help the refugees acclimate...
Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
