KORUS (Korean-U.S.) Festival Next Weekend at Montgomery Mall

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 10 days ago

KORUS (Korean-U.S.) Festival Next Weekend at Montgomery Mall. The KORUS Festival, one of Greater Washington DC’s premier community events. A celebration of the Korean American way of life, Korean heritage & culture, and the beauty of America’s diversity. The event features modern and traditional music and cultural performances, demonstrations, Korean cuisine, and much more.

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

