According to South Padre Island officials, an 11-year-old child was wounded Thursday afternoon after being bitten by a shark. A municipal spokeswoman said the girl was injured in the shark attack, which happened about 3 p.m. on the south Texas island. She was reportedly visiting the area with family while on vacation from Colorado. After being assisted by locals at the scene, she was promptly transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment. "We are thankful that the injuries are not worse," South Padre Island fire chief Jim Pigg said during an interview. "Shark bites are rare on South Padre Island."

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO