Ice Cube Explains Why Leaving N.W.A. Was "A Big Risk" For His Career

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn life, we all take risks in order to reach our next milestones, and while they can prove to be difficult, many believe those risks are worthwhile. When Ice Cube decided it was time to part ways with N.W.A. in the late 1980s-early 1990s, he was frustrated with his experiences with the group but also determined to continue his career as a solo artist. We've heard stories about N.W.A. manager Jerry Heller being accused of not paying Cube all he was owed, and in a recent interview, the Rap legend explained taking the biggest chance in his career.

