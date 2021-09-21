Officials investigate fight, racist taunts at football game

GEORGETOWN, Mass. (AP) — School officials in Massachusetts are investigating after a physical altercation and allegations of racist taunts ended a high school football game early Friday.

Jamaal Hunt, coach of Roxbury Prep High School, said his team from a historically Black neighborhood in Boston was “ridiculed, called N-bombs by players, faculty, staff, spectators and were taunted all night” during a game against Georgetown High School near the New Hampshire state line.

“I’m still numb, but this is America,” he said in a Facebook post. “The fact that there was nothing I could do to protect my boys hurt the most.”

Georgetown Public School Superintendent Carol Jacobs said in a statement posted on the district’s website that the cause of the altercation and the allegations of racist taunts are being investigated and that Georgetown officials have reached out to Roxbury Prep to “gather facts and resolve the issues.”

She said the game was cancelled after a fight broke out between players and coaches. At the time, Georgetown was leading 44-8.

“There are clearly strong emotions and many different versions of what happened at this game that is swirling around on social media,” Jacobs said in the statement. “I ask for calm and patience as we investigate this situation and arrive at a resolution that considers all of the facts and is satisfactory to all parties involved.”

