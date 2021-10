Over the course of this season, the Seattle Mariners have primarily used Anthony Misiewicz as their left-handed specialist out of the bullpen. Left-handed relievers are important for neutralizing powerful left-handed hitters in opposing lineups, but Misiewicz hasn’t been able to effectively fill that role this year, as left-handed hitters have still been able to hit .253 against him; recent acquisition Sean Doolittle, though, has performed better and should take his spot in the ‘pen.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO