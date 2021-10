CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Colette Scrimger, health officer for the Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD), is rescinding two significant emergency orders. They are EO 2021-1 and EO 2021-2. The orders require face coverings in schools, and also require schools to have quarantine and isolation procedures in place in case of an outbreak. The orders were issued because of a public health code that authorizes health officers to “take actions and make determinations necessary or appropriate to carry out the local health department’s functions to protect the public health and prevent disease.”

CHARLOTTE, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO