After taking a year off for the pandemic, Michelin finally updated its California guide with a fresh round of stars for 2021. Adding five new two-star restaurants and 22 new one-star restaurants across the state, that brought the totals up to 90 restaurants with Michelin stars in California. And per usual, the majority of those are in San Francisco and wine country: We have the most stars awarded to 54 restaurants, and we have the highest concentration of three-star restaurants. While there were no new additions to that top tier this year, six restaurants successfully held onto their three-star status, all of them local to Northern California.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO