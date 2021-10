Santa Cruz County lifted its mask mandate Wednesday amid decreasing community transmission levels of COVID-19. According to the county’s public health division, masks are still strongly recommended for indoor public spaces. The lifted mask mandate does not affect the state of California’s face-covering rules, which require unvaccinated individuals to wear them. Masks will still be required indoors at K-12 institutions and on public transit, among other places, and businesses, venues and organizations can continue to require their use by policy.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO