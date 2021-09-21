CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleroi, PA

Cheryl Ann Naccarato – Charleroi

By obits
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheryl Ann Naccarato went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. She was born Aug. 18, 1948. She was a loving wife to her husband, Richard E. Naccarato; and devoted mother to her daughter, Stacy (Emilio) Navarro; and her son, Richard (Elaine) Naccarato. She was a proud Grammy to Addison Lynn and Tori Rose. She was a member of the Historic Church of Saint Peter in Brownsville. A private service will be held for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.Ferguson-FuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

