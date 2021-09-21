Cheryl Ann Naccarato – Charleroi

Cheryl Ann Naccarato went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. She was born Aug. 18, 1948. She was a loving wife to her husband, Richard E. Naccarato; and devoted mother to her daughter, Stacy (Emilio) Navarro; and her son, Richard (Elaine) Naccarato. She was a proud Grammy to Addison Lynn and Tori Rose. She was a member of the Historic Church of Saint Peter in Brownsville. A private service will be held for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.Ferguson-FuneralHomeandCrematory.com.