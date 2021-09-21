Edwin Joseph Galaski – Monessen

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEdwin Joseph Galaski passed away after a brief illness on Sept. 15, 2021, in Kernersville, N.C. Ed was born on May 21, 1937, in McKeesport. He was proceeded in death by the love of his life, Patricia Twardy Galaski; father, Edward Galaski; mother, Josephine Musial Galaski; brother in-law, Michael Twardy; and cousin, Edmond Deluga. He was a 1955 graduate of Monessen High School, where he played a number of sports, especially football. Ed earned all-conference honors as a tight end and a football scholarship to the University of Denver. Ed was proud of the fact that he played in the first football game against the newly established Air Force Academy in 1955. Ed later continued his education and football career at Waynesburg College. After college, Ed went on to play semi-professional football for the Washington Generals. Ed worked as a management consultant for over 25 years, working with multiple Fortune 1000 companies all over the United States and in a number of countries around the world. Ed liked to golf and go sign the books at many local clubs with his buddies. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially the Steelers, being a season ticket holder for more than 50 years. Ed was a long-time member of St. Hyacinth Church of Monessen and later a devoted member of the Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church in Monessen. He is survived by his son, Edward, daughter-in-law, Brenda and grandson, Joshua of High Point, N.C. He was loved by his family and friends and will be truly missed. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at ROBERT A. BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Grand Boulevard and Marion Avenue, Monessen, www.billicksfuneralhome.com. Services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with a blessing service, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at Epiphany of our Lord Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston officiating. Interment will follow in St. Hyacinth Cemetery.

