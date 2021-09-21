CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Dozier Claims Bay Alarm Student-Athlete of the Week

By Official Site of the Gaels
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORAGA, Calif. — No stranger to racing his way towards awards, Nolan Dozier has racked up plenty in his career. Adding to his accolades, Dozier has been named this week's Bay Alarm Student-Athlete of the Week for his performance at the UC Riverside Invite over the weekend. Dozier was the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
wakr.net

Student Athletes of the Week: Chanden Lee & Hannah Muren Featured

Chanden is a Letterman in Football, Basketball and Baseball for the Magics. He is a two-year at Quarterback and also one of the team's captains. In basketball, he came off the bench last year as a point guard. In baseball he was a starter as an infielder and also was one of the team's pitchers. Chanden carries a 3.4 GPA taking Honors and CCP Classes. Coach Gotto had this to say about Chanden: "Chanden has become our leader on offense the last two years as he dedicated himself to be a leader on and off the field. His work ethic on the field and in the weight-room has made him the quarterback he is today." Hannah is Letterman on the Magics Girls' Tennis Team playing at Number 1 Singles and is also a captain for the team. She has been a leader on the tennis team for the last two seasons on and off of the court. She carries a 4.0 taking Honors and College Prep Courses. Hannah is very involved in the school and community volunteering and is also a member of the Barberton Suburban League Leadership Team. Coach Lynch had this to say about Hannah: "Hannah has dedicated herself to be the best player possible by her hardwork and dedication both during the season and out of season."
TENNIS
WTKR

Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week: Oen Shikimachi

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Princess Anne golfer Oen Shikimachi's love for golf began at 2 years old, when his grandfather gifted him a set of Snoopy clubs. Since then, his passion for the game has only grown. "I just like coming back," the senior said. "Even if you have a...
GOLF
Cape Gazette

Athletes of the Week Sept. 17

Marlee wears No. 99 for the Queens University Royals field hockey team, where she is a sophomore goalkeeper. Marlee has been a goalie since her days at Beacon Middle School, and she was in the cage for three Cape Henlopen Division I State Championships. Marlee has stepped it up in her sophomore season at Queens University, where she has started three games with a 1.76 goals against average. The team, 2-2, lost to Limestone University 3-0, and Marlee played the second half, yielding only one goal. Head coach Brandi Kist said of Geppert, “Marlee has been doing very well. She is extremely focused on her fundamentals and makes corrections easily. Her development since the spring is really coming along, and she is learning how to own her circle and organize defense."
SOCCER
michigantechhuskies.com

This Week in Michigan Tech Athletics

• Huskies Drive Time, 7:30-8 a.m. on Mix 93 WKMJ. • Cross Country at Roy Griak Invitational, 1 p.m. • Volleyball at Lake Superior State 6:30 p.m. • Football vs. Grand Valley State, 1 p.m. at Kearly Stadium on Mix 93 WKMJ. • Volleyball at Northwood 5 p.m. Sunday, September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dozier Claims#Bay Alarm Student Athlete#The Uc Riverside Invite
Mercury News

Bay Area News Group girls prep athlete of the week: Isabella De Leon, Benicia volleyball

Benicia volleyball player Isabella De Leon has been named Bay Area News Group girls high school athlete of the week after receiving 14,072 (43.05%) of the 32,690 votes submitted by the Wednesday afternoon deadline. Independence water polo player Connie Ly (32.32%) took second and Menlo School water polo player Erica...
spectrumnews1.com

Pickerington Central students recognized as Week 5 Scholar Athletes for central Ohio

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Two athletes from Pickerington High School Central represent their school as the Week 5 Scholar Athletes of the Week for the central Ohio region. Aniah Dukes is a cheerleader at Central. She’s been described as “outstanding” as a member of the cheer squad and student at PHSC. While taking challenging courses, Dukes maintains a 3.956. She is also a member of National Honor Society, Link Crew, musical theater and is the president of the Black History Month production.
wwnytv.com

Athlete of the Week: Kyle Moyer

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Belleville-Henderson who has led his team to an undefeated start. His talents on the pitch earning him this week’s title. Kyle Moyer is a talented senior who has scored 11 goals in five games. Included in that...
HENDERSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
spartaindependent.com

Vernon Viking Athletes of the Week

Vernon. Junior quarterback Derek Lazier led the Vikings on the offensive side, completing 13 of 23 passes for 117 yards and 2 TD’s in their 23-7 win over Lenape Valley, said William Foley, director of athletics for the Vernon Township School District. Senior Linebacker John Kowalski led the Vikings on...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
spectrumnews1.com

Strongsville students named Week 5 Scholar Athletes for northeast Ohio

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Two athletes from Strongsville High School were chosen as the Week 5 Scholar Athletes of the Week for the northeast Ohio region. Sydney Wingler is a cross country and track athlete for the Mustangs. Along with being a multi-time varsity letterman, Wingler carries a 4.6 grade-point average and is a member of the French Club and the National French Honor Society. In the community, Wingler is active in her church and with Safety Town.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Mercury News

Vote now: Bay Area News Group girls athlete of the week

Welcome to the Bay Area News Group (Mercury News & East Bay Times) girls athlete of the week poll. For the entire academic year, we will provide a list of candidates who stood out over the previous week and allow you, the reader, to vote for the winner. This week,...
News Herald

News Herald Athlete of the Week: Bay High swimmer Wesley Littleton

Bay High School swimmer Wesley Littleton has been voted this week's News Herald Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 6-11. Littleton earned 78.2 percent of the votes cast by News Herald readers, beating out other nominees Alysia Fingall of Mosley High School (17.58 percent), Cole Horton of Mosley High School (2.22 percent), Ridah September of Arnold High School (1.22 percent), and Jamir Croom of Mosley High School (0.79 percent).
spectrumnews1.com

Turpin students receive Week 5 Scholar Athlete honors for southwest region

CINCINNATI — Two student athletes from Turpin High School were honored as the Week 5 Scholar Athletes for the southwest region. Mae Reed is a cross country and track athlete for the Spartans. She is a four-year letterman in both sports and was a state track meet qualifier in the 300-meter hurdles in 2021. Reed, while participating in sports, carries a 3.83 grade-point average.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLive.com

Bay City Athlete of the Week poll honors fall sports standouts

BAY CITY, MI -- All 25 schools in the MLive Bay City coverage area are offered a chance to recognize their fall sports athletes from volleyball, soccer, cross country, tennis, golf and swimming teams each week with the Athlete of the Week poll. Coaches and athletic directors are asked to please nominate candidates by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
BAY CITY, MI
goleafs.net

Everence Student-Athlete of the Week: Pedro Scattolon, Men's Tennis

GOSHEN, Ind. — Pedro Scattolon, a freshman on the Goshen College men's tennis team, has been named the Everence Student-Athlete of the Week for the week of September 13-19. Scattolon, a native of Rosario, Argentina, went 5-2 last week and won 61 percent of the games in those matches as he helped the Maple Leafs to a 3-1 mark. Both he and the team defeated Bethel, Trine and Judson while losing to a Marian team that received votes in the NAIA national coaches poll. He had a chance at a 6-win week, but his third set at no. 5 singles against Judson on Thursday was left unplayed because the team match was decided.
wxxv25.com

Student Athlete of the Week: Ocean Springs Quarterback Bray Hubbard

Brayson Hubbard is certainly no stranger to making a television appearance here on News 25 as one of the unquestioned leaders of both the Ocean Springs football and baseball teams. Heading into district play and a homecoming game against Hancock, the Greyhounds already have three signature wins under their belt...
mahometdaily.com

Athlete of the Week: Wyatt Bohm

Led by Junior Quarterback Wyatt Bohm, the Mahomet-Seymour football team is undefeated four games into the 2021 season. Kicking off the season at Canton, Bohm completed 14 of 23 passes for 279 yards and contributed to three touchdowns. Bohm improved to passing for 285 yards in a 37-7 win over...
MAHOMET, IL
republictimes.net

Kyle McConachie | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School football player Kyle McConachie. The senior running back/defensive back scored five total touchdowns in Columbia’s 48-14 win at home Friday over Marquette. McConachie rushed for three scores, caught a TD pass and added a “pick six” interception return. He leads the Eagles in total offensive yards so far this season with 193. McConachie also has 218 kickoff return yards.
COLUMBIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy