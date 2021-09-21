Dozier Claims Bay Alarm Student-Athlete of the Week

Chanden is a Letterman in Football, Basketball and Baseball for the Magics. He is a two-year at Quarterback and also one of the team's captains. In basketball, he came off the bench last year as a point guard. In baseball he was a starter as an infielder and also was one of the team's pitchers. Chanden carries a 3.4 GPA taking Honors and CCP Classes. Coach Gotto had this to say about Chanden: "Chanden has become our leader on offense the last two years as he dedicated himself to be a leader on and off the field. His work ethic on the field and in the weight-room has made him the quarterback he is today." Hannah is Letterman on the Magics Girls' Tennis Team playing at Number 1 Singles and is also a captain for the team. She has been a leader on the tennis team for the last two seasons on and off of the court. She carries a 4.0 taking Honors and College Prep Courses. Hannah is very involved in the school and community volunteering and is also a member of the Barberton Suburban League Leadership Team. Coach Lynch had this to say about Hannah: "Hannah has dedicated herself to be the best player possible by her hardwork and dedication both during the season and out of season."

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO